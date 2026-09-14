Jax Council meets tonight

The Jacksonville city council will consider a recommendation of no new zoning for a proposed apartment building at 3001 West Lafayette tonight.

The plan commission this month voted not to rezone the former day care center from business industrial to residential. Even the developer from Macomb recommended a rejection by the plan commission after hearing neighbors complain.

There are three other rezoning requests. One is for 620 Westwinds to go residential with a special use permit. Another is from 1601 South Lincoln to change from residential to agriculture with a special use permit. And, a third is for 438 Ebey Street to go from residential to business.

The Ebey Street location is a vacant lot. And, 1601 South Lincoln would be for expansion of the Calvary Cemetery for the Our Saviour Catholic parish.

The police department needs new body cameras, in car cameras and interview room cameras, partially due to age and a storage issue. The police department also wants to buy tasers. The proposal is to waive bids.

The council will discuss an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant for planning and public works.

The workshop meeting begins at 6 Monday night, followed by the regular council meeting at Jacksonville city hall.