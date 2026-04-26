Jax Council Mtg

By Gary Scott on April 26, 2026 at 9:11am

It is a thin agenda that awaits the Jacksonville city council Monday night.

There will be a presentation by an Illinois College engineering class about the RISE development site off Massey Lane.

The class will review details about the proposed site layout.

Aldermen will look at renewing website services agreement with Revize. These will include ADA accessibility features.

The council will be asked to approve a contract with drop collaborative for help with the pretreatment program for the city’s water and sewer department.

The workshop meeting starts at 6, and the regular meeting with follow at city hall.