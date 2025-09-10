Jax Council Narrowly Approves Filing OSLAD Grant for Pickle Ball

The Jacksonville city council voted narrowly to file a grant that would put pickleball courts near Ludwig Pavilion on the east edge of Nichols Park.

The vote was 5-4. Parks and lakes committee chair, alderwoman Lori Large Oldenettal submitted the proposal for consideration, but was one of those voting against it.

She says the council has made a lot of financial commitments, and she was making the fiscal decision. Oldenettal says she also wanted more discussion about a private and public partnership.

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard says the council has time from when the application is submitted to when there is actual dirt being turn for the project.

Actual work may not begin until 2027, if the grant is approved. And. Ezard says that’s a big if.

The city received an OSLAD grant for the Nichols Park Pool before COVID hit.

Ezard says the council is protecting itself if the response is no from the state.

He says if the grant is not allowed, the project will stay in the state’s que and could be in the next round of applications for consideration.

The city must have the $325,500 available when the application is filed by the end of this month. Finance committee chairman Don Cook says that can be done. But, actually spending the money may be a year and a half away. And, the pickleball community has pledged to help with the cost.