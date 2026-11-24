By Gary Scott on November 24, 2026 at 5:29am

The Jacksonville city council last night approved a 3-percent increase in the property tax levy request for next year.

Finance committee chair Aaron Scott told the council he had set up proposals for a 3, 4 and 5 percent increases, and settled on 3-percent. He said it will bring in an extra $133-thousand to the general fund.

That proposal was unanimously supported by the council.

Mayor Andy Ezard is confident the city can make it work. He says three percent has become a number the council believes can make it work.

Ezard says the city will need to watch the finances closely, and be frugal with additional requests for funding.

The council did not act on the appointment of Daniel Klendworth as deputy chief for the Jacksonville fire department. No reason was given for pulling the action off the council agenda.

Aldermen did approve the hiring of a probationary hoseman for the fire department. That was necessary with the pending retirement of Captain Michael Hopper.

The council okayed a STAR Bond district, in hopes of securing funding from the state. Community Development Director Brian Nyberg believes it’s a long shot.

Alderman Rob Thomas wondered aloud to the council if Ward 1 could be included in the Star Bond district. Mayor Ezard says he will ask the question, but isn’t sure there is enough city property for the inclusion.

Alderman Thomas thanked the community for the support Jacksonville gave the food center. He says close to 400 turkey and hams were handed out last Friday to serve over 420 families.