Jax Council Opens Video Gaming Funds to Non Profits

The Jacksonville City Council has put guidelines in place for local organizations seeking financial assistance.

The city has outlined a policy for grants from the city’s video gaming revenue. City Treasurer Beth Hopkins began working on the policy over a year ago with Alderwoman Lori Large-Oldenettel. Hopkins finished the policy with Alderman Don Cook who is also the city’s finance chair.

The initial allocation for the program will be $100,000 that will be subject to annual review as a part of the city’s budget process. Funds will be awarded to qualifying non-profit 501(c)3 organizations that serve the Jacksonville community only. Applications to the program will be due to the city’s finance committee by September 1st each year for consideration.

Mayor Andy Ezard says this was a city council driven policy in order to narrow criteria and to have transparency on how the public’s money is being spent.

Other criteria that must be met includes a defined benefit to the citizens of Jacksonville, the project or donation must be accessible and inclusive to all members of the community, and awards from the program will not exceed 50% of the total cost or be a maximum of $10,000. All awarded funds must be expended by the end of the calendar year. Recipients will be required to submit a final report to the city council at the end of the calendar year displaying how the funds were spent and include the outcomes and impact to Jacksonville. Failure to submit a final report will make that entity ineligible for future funding.

Mayor Ezard says the new policy dictates the video gaming revenue only and does not preclude the city from helping financially in other ways to other organizations.

Currently, the city’s video gaming fund has approximately $483,000 with currently revenue from video gaming significantly down this year, according to Treasurer Beth Hopkins. Ezard says this new policy does not affect how additional funds from the city’s cannabis tax will be used nor does it place parameters on project funds outlined by the city’s revolving loan program or the Govea Trust among others.