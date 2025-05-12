Jax Council To Consider the Grocery Tax Extension

By Gary Scott on May 12, 2025 at 6:39am

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard says the Jacksonville city council will look at the possibility of keeping the grocery tax in place tonight.

The state will drop the 1-percent tax on groceries next year. Governor JB Pritzker says he wanted to ease the burden on local families.

That drops the tax into the collective laps of local government. Ezard says the approximate half a million dollars it raises each year would go a long way to help the city with capital improvement projects.

The money is now collected by the state and distributed according to a formula to local governments.

Ezard is also putting out a call for able bodied lifeguards. He says the Nichols Park pool needs lifeguards.

The council will considered the request for a matching fund contribution to the Jacksonville Area Museum. The idea was proposed a couple of months ago. In effect, the city would take over the finances of the museum.

Aldermen will be asked to drop the limit of class A through Bowling Alley licenses by one to 45, and increase the number of Class D through BH licenses by 1 to 19.

The council will be asked to consider a revolving loan to former alderwoman Marcy Patterson and Katie Mann for the operation of a donuts and bakery business at 218 East Morton.

And, Mayor Ezard will have the council take a look at an unhoused campaign ordinance.

The workshop meeting begins at 6, and the council meeting at 7 at Jacksonville city hall.