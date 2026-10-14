Jax Fire to Get a Deputy Fire Chief

By Gary Scott on October 14, 2026 at 5:36am

The Jacksonville city council voted last night to create a new position within the fire department.

The council voted 6 to 3 to create a deputy fire chief position.

Aldermen and woman Lori Large Oldenettel, Rob Thomas and Aaron Scott voted against it.

Oldenettel says the process wasn’t properly vetted.

Oldenettel wanted this run through the personnel committee and possibly HR.

Jacksonville fire chief Matt Summers says the position is needed to fill a void.

Summers says it’s difficult for him to leave town for training or meetings, and not have a deputy chief in charge.

He proposes the city pay a flat salary…$115-thousand a year for the post. Summers now is paid $111-thousand. He’s willing to accept the difference, because the position is so needed.

The council approved rezoning for a building that formerly housed a cell phone business at 1900 West Morton. The proposal would be from the family who operates Little Mexico just west, to use the building for a restaurant with a drive thru service.

The Esprit De Corps received a zoning change for 400 West Morgan to business purposes with the intent to lease the property. And, there was a change in the commercial development plan for the former Shopko building on West Morton to be used for a warehouse. That would leave 18-thousand square feet for retail.

The council agreed to a 50-percent grant for Inner Harmony at 227 South Main to pay for roof repairs and building improvements from the Tax Increment Financing fund. It would amount to about $12-thousand.

Aldermen gave final approval for one more liquor license for a restaurant on the east side of the square, Malabar/On Rice to be opened after the first of the year.

Several of the same people who spoke at yesterday morning’s county board meeting showed up to speak out against data centers and flock cameras last night. Six people addressed the city council.