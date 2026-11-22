The Jacksonville fire department will have a deputy fire chief before Monday night is over.

Aldermen will be asked tomorrow night to approve the hiring of Daniel Klendworth as deputy fire chief. The long time fireman becomes Jacksonville’s first ever deputy fire chief, serving under current fire chief Matt Summers.

Summers made the request last month to help cover him when he was unavailable or gone from the city. Klendworth is scheduled to make $105-thousand a year, slightly more than Summers.

The council will also be asked to hire a probationary hoseman as a result of the promotion of Klendworth.

The council will consider the 2026 property tax levy. The levy represents the amount the city hopes to get from 2026 taxes payable in 2027. First reading will come at the regular meeting following the workshop.

There will be discussion about the STAR Bond district. The district would provide incentives for development of such areas as the Jacksonville Developmental Center. A public hearing in the council chambers on the Star Bond district will be held at 5 before the workshop meeting.

The workshop meeting begins at 6, and the regular meeting will follow.