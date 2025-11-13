Jax Fire wants a Deputy Chief

By Gary Scott on November 13, 2025 at 6:40am

Jacksonville’s fire chief is making a case for a deputy fire chief.

Matt Summers made the argument in front of the Jacksonville city council last night.

Summers says his department is fully staffed now. In fact, he says one extra fireman has given him the flexibility to seek out a deputy fire chief.

Currently, the next level of leadership is captain.

Summers says Jacksonville needs a deputy fire chief, to prevent a gap in leadership if the current chief is out or incapacitated.

Summers says a deputy fire chief would probably cause the salary base in the fire department to raise about $45-thousand.

Summers says the explosion on West Morton a couple of weeks ago shows the need for a deputy chief. He says accidents on the job, such as the investigation of the West Morton explosion, could leave the fire department without a leader if the chief gets injured.

The Jacksonville city council took the request under advisement. The request prompted alderwoman Lori Large Oldenettal to ask about a personnel audit to make sure all city departments are staffed as they should be.