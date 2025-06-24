Jax Gets New Bathrooms Downtown

The city of Jacksonville was bequeathed new downtown public restrooms last night from the Sherman-Pershing Group – a company owned by Rabbi Rob & Lauren Thomas.

Ben Cox has the report

Rabbi Rob Thomas returned to his hometown of Jacksonville just a few short years ago but has made a significant impact on the business climate and look of Downtown Jacksonville. Throughout his many real estate purchases, Thomas bought the vacant lot at 42 North Central Park Plaza. The green plot of land lies directly west of the Andre & Andre Building – another of Sherman Pershing LLC’s renovation projects. The LLC is owned by Rabbi Rob and his wife Lauren, and is expected to be the arm of their future investments in Jacksonville. Sherman Pershing is set to relocate its global headquarters in the former Viles Auto dealership building just north of Downtown.

The city of Jacksonville will now have open, public bathrooms for downtown events and will be required to maintain the space for future use. The bathrooms will only be open for events in an effort to prolong their longevity and reduce maintenance. The Thomases received a round of applause as the gift of the property was approved unanimously by the city council during Monday evening’s regular business meeting.