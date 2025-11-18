Jax Insurance Boosts Levy

Jacksonville city officials say a steep increase in employee health insurance costs could hit the city budget hard next year causing a recommended increase of the tax levy.

The Jacksonville City Finance Committtee met over the noon hour today to discuss the tax levy percentage recommendation.

City Treasurer Beth Hopkins and her administrative assistant Eric Lightfoot told the committee they’ve been working with more than a dozen insurance vendors since the city’s previous health insurance provider Health Alliance announced it will cease operations in the state on January 1.

Mayor Andy Ezard says the new insurance plan for city employees is going to cost the city a lot of money.

Over the last five years, the city has transferred about $4 million into the health plan to keep it afloat through fund transfers. Leaders say they are exploring ways to soften the impact, possibly by phasing in the increase over several years instead of absorbing it all at once.

Employees do not pay premiums for their own coverage — but they do pay full cost for spouses and children — meaning any change would also affect families.

The finance committee ultimately settled on a 4% tax levy recommendation. The recommendation is estimated to generate a little over $170,000 extra to the city’s general fund for use on various items, including the insurance increase. The full city council will vote on the recommendation at the scheduled November 24 meeting.