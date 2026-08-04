Jax Kiwanis Gives $3-thousand Gift

By Gary Scott on August 4, 2026 at 9:58am

The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club made a donation over the weekend to a project that could benefit families faced with spina bifida surgery.

The donation of $3-thousand was made during the Illinois-Eastern Iowa Kiwanis District Convention.

The money will go to support the development of a fetal surgery training model.

Kiwanis International is trying to raise $100-thousand for the project.

Jacksonville Kiwanis president Phil Langdon says the local club is proud to support a project that gives future surgeons the training they need, and gives families more hope for the future.