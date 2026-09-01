Jax Library One of the Most Beautiful

By Gary Scott on September 1, 2026 at 9:33am

The Jacksonville Public Library has been identified as one of the most beautiful 133 public buildings in the country.

The library is a Carnegie Library, built in 1902 with funds donated by Andrew Carnegie.

Jacksonville head librarian Jake Magnuson says the local library rates 56th on the list.

He says the library building looks like what a library should look like.

Magnuson, says, despite the age, the library is in pretty good shape.

He says the landscaping around the library will get some attention this fall.

The library will start its new Music Under the Dome series September 20th with fiddles. Magnuson says the series has become very popular, because of the setting and the sound.