Jax Main Street Gets $15-thousand for Underground Railroad Mural

By Gary Scott on April 10, 2026 at 10:59am

Jacksonville is getting a chunk of money doled out by the governor’s office for public art projects.

The money comes the Illinois Arts Council, governor JB Pritzker, and Illinois Humanities

Jacksonville Main Street will get $15-thousand.

The money is awarded to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the declaration of independence.

Jacksonville Main Street director Judy Tighe says the money will be used to commission Carl Scott Lindley to create a mural honoring the underground railroad operations here in Jacksonville during and after the Civil War.

A total of $325-thousand has been handed out to 22 public art projects in the state.