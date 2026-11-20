By Gary Scott on November 20, 2026 at 6:13am

Jacksonville Main Street picked up a couple of awards at the 2026 Illinois Main Street Conference last night in Springfield.

The local Main Street program received an excellence in revitalization in design for the Farmers State Bank and Trust company West State Improvement project.

The major rehab and adaptive reuse project also created a permanent home for Jacksonville Main Street.

The volunteers of the year for the state are Rabbi Rob and Lauren Thomas. They were recognized for extraordinary volunteer leadership, philanthropy and significant investment in downtown rehabilitation projects for both commercial and residential spaces.

Brown County in Mount Sterling was also recognized. Action Brown County Hometown Holiday Micro Grants were awarded to the tune of $15-thousand to help downtown businesses capitalize on increased holiday foot traffic and activity.

The event was hosted by Illinois lieutenant governor, and US Senator to be Juliana Stratton.