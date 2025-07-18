Jax Main Street Wants to Hear From You

By Gary Scott on July 18, 2025 at 10:16am

Jacksonville Main Street wants to pick your brain about what’s happening downtown.

It is part of an accreditation process that Judy Tighe of Main welcomes.

She says it helps Main Street stay focused in Jacksonville about what the people want.

Tighe says it’s done every 4 or 5 years, and it helps Main Street stay on point.

Tighe says surveys are the starting point.

She says eventually, the national Main Street group will visit Jacksonville and talk to downtown business owners and leaders in the community to get their input.

Tighe says the entire process should wrap up in September.

He says Jacksonville Main Street will evaluate the strategies and see if they need adjusted.

Any questions can be directed to the Main Street office.