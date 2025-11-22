Jax Man Charged with DUI After Striking a Tree

A Jacksonville man was arrested for DUI among other charges after driving off the road and striking a tree early Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:08am Saturday morning 23 year old Braden Mendoza of the 1800 block of Mound Rd was traveling on S. Sandy near Morgan when he drove off of the roadway and struck a tree on the east side of the road. Mendoza complained of injuries and was later transported by EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital. The extent of Mendoza’s injuries was not included in the report. The vehicle had extensive damage and was towed from the scene.

He was alleged to have been under in the influence and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. Mendoza was also cited for improper lane usage, expired registration, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Police say the incident is still under investigation and further charges could be issued.