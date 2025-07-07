Jax Man sentenced on Scott Drug Charges

By Gary Scott on July 7, 2025 at 5:46pm

A Jacksonville man is headed to prison on Scott County drug charges.

44-year-old Joshua Desherlia of the 10-hundred block of West State was first arrested in Scott County in October of last year for meth delivery and possession, and gun possession by a felon.

Scott County state’s attorney Rick Crews later filed charges of aggravated meth delivery, manufacture of fentanyl, felony gun possession, and meth delivery.

Desherlia admitted in court to aggravated meth delivery, manufacture of fentanyl, and felony gun possession.

He was sentenced to state prison to terms of 18 years, 18 years and five years…all to be served concurrently.

The other charges were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Desherlia was also fined $2415.