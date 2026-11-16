Jax Man Sues WCMTD

By Gary Scott on November 16, 2026 at 9:56am

A Jacksonville man is suing West Central Mass Transit District, alleging the agency’s transportation schedules have repeatedly forced him to leave dialysis treatments early.

40-year old Dustin Mathis, a resident of Turner Hi-Rise Apartments on Hoagland Boulevard, filed the lawsuit September 23rd in Morgan County Circuit Court, representing himself.

According to court documents, Mathis receives dialysis treatments from 9:15 in the morning until 2:15 in the afternoon.

Mathis alleges the transit district repeatedly scheduled his return transportation for 2 o’clock, despite being informed that his medically necessary treatment was not yet complete.

The lawsuit claims the scheduling has caused Mathis to lose necessary treatment time, putting his health at risk.

Mathis alleges violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Illinois Human Rights Act, along with negligence.

He is seeking 12-thousand dollars in damages and a court order requiring the district to accommodate his treatment schedule.

Attorneys for West Central Mass Transit District moved the case to federal court in Springfield on Thursday, citing the federal disability discrimination claim.A federal court hearing has not yet been scheduled.