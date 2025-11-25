Jax May Buy Farmland

The Jacksonville city council approved a resolution that puts in motion plans to buy farmland on Massey Lane East of the Delaney subdivision.

The resolution would enable the city to tap into a $2-million grant for the land. The city would need to come up with a match of 25-percent.

But the action comes before rules and regulations have been revealed by the state. The council is not bound yet to buy the land, but must pass the resolution to be considered.

Aldermen agreed to spend $68,500 from fines and forfeitures in police investigations to buy new handguns for the police department. The current handguns are not allowed for firearm training by the state and allegedly have misfired.

Lakes superintendent Brett Gilbreth will spend nearly $11-thousand already in the budget to change out meters from Illinois Electric Cooperative at camping sites all around Lake Jacksonville.

And, aldermen agreed to give $10-thousand towards the Festival Of Lights presentation at the Morgan County fairgrounds. That starts Wednesday of this week.