Jax Memorial Hospital Foundation Education Grants

By Gary Scott on April 3, 2026 at 6:49am

The recently appointed director of the Jacksonville Memorial Hospital Foundation is urging students to apply for grants through the foundation.

Kristen Jamison took over the post late last year, after Pam Martin retired.

Jamison says the hospital provides tuition assistance grants to colleagues who already work at the hospital.

Jamison says the foundation grants target students looking for move into health care locally.

She says the hospital has needs that students can fill positions such as nurses, medical tech staff, lab staff, physical and occupational therapists. The hospital is already established a program with Illinois College for nursing.

Jamison says this is a wonderful recruiting tool for the hospital.

She says any student or parent interested should contact her.

Jamison says people can call her at the hospital, email her at the hospital, or call her cell phone at 217-719-9215.

Jamison says these grants can go as much as $25-thousand. She says those awarded the grants are expected to work for a period of time at the hospital.