Jax Memorial Hospital Needs Survey Response

By Gary Scott on October 6, 2026 at 9:24am

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital is conducting its tri annual survey this month.

The survey is required for non profit hospitals every three years.

Claire Peak of JMH says the survey is open to residents from Morgan, Scott and Cass counties.

Peak says the surveys opened October 1st.

Peak says the surveys are being done in conjunction with health departments in Morgan, Cass and Scott counties because those agencies must conduct surveys every 5 years. This year, the survey times coincided.

Peak says the questions are straight forward.

The questions are health related about a persons’ habits, health service and the basics.

Peak says the surveys can be accessed by the JMH website, and searching or seeing the word survey.

The survey runs through the end of this month.