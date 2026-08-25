Jax Memorial Hospital Run

By Gary Scott on August 25, 2026 at 10:59am

Registration is now open for the Jacksonville Memorial Hospital 5 and 10 K race in October.

The race will be held Saturday, October 17th at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.

The money raised from the event will go to Prairieland United Way.

The flat course is a favorite among runners. Awards are given for the top three male and female finishers in 13 age divisions.

Online registration is available through October 16th for $30. Participants who register by October 6th are guaranteed a race branded tech shirt.

People can register on the Jacksonville memorial Hospital website.