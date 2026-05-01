Jax Memorial Raises Organ Donor Flag

By Gary Scott on May 1, 2026 at 10:03am

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital raised the banner yesterday afternoon, in recognition of donor awareness month.

The purple flag was pulled up the pole at the entrance to the hospital.

Sarah Weaver with Gift of Hope says both parties in an organ donor exchange feel proud once a connection is made

She has heard from families whose loved ones have made the donations, and Weaver says they feel a little bit better about the closure of their lives.

Courtney Welch with Saving Sights says the gift of eyes can help so many people.

She says one cornea have help two people.

She says the donor’s families see it not just as an end of one life, but a new beginning for someone else.

May is organ donor month. Morgan County coroner Marcy Patterson works closely with both groups, and is a supporter.

Both groups say nearly 5-thousand Illinoisans in Illinois and Northwest Indiana are waiting for an organ transplant.