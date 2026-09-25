Jax Museum 5th Birthday

The Jacksonville Area Museum celebrates its 5th anniversary tomorrow.
The museum will offer free cupcakes from 10 AM to 4 PM at the Old Post Office building.
Visitors will get a chance to peak at the progress of the museum’s new gallery construction will triple the museum’s exhibit space.
The museum opened September 25th, and has welcomed more than 12-thousand visitors.
There is no admission fee but a donation of $5 is suggested.
The museum is also conducting a membership drive. A complete membership application is available at jacksonvilleareamuseum.org.