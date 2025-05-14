Jax Museum hosts Routt Exhibit on the Courthouse

By Gary Scott on May 14, 2025 at 10:53am

The Jacksonville Area Museum will kick off an exhibit today focusing on the Morgan County Courthouse.

There will be a short ceremony at 3 today at the museum to begin the Courthouse exhibit put together by Routt Catholic High School students.

Routt students last year produced a temporary exhibit at the Morgan County Fair about the courthouse.

Teacher Lisa Hall chose to research the history of the courthouse, exploring the architecture, famous cases, and other associated cases.

The exhibit will run through July 31st at the museum.

The museum is in the Old Post Office building at 331 East State. Hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 AM to 4 PM, and Sundays from 1 to 4.