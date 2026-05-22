Jax Officer Honored for Life Saving

By Gary Scott on May 22, 2026 at 11:52am

A Jacksonville police officer has been honored for his work to help save the life of a local businessman.

Jacksonville police lieutenant Mark Lonergan has been presented with the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Life Saving Award.

Lonergan is credited with helping save the life of Brad Fellhauer March 16th.

Fellhauer had heart surgery, and was released from the hospital March 16th. He became unresponsive, prompting his wife, Kim to call Lonergan, a personal friend of the family.

Lonergan says Brad Fellhauer told him he was not going back to the hospital, prompting Lonergan to call for an ambulance.

He was returned to Springfield Memorial Hospital, where a doctor told the family had Lonergan not forced the issue, Fellhauer would have been dead of sepsis within a day of two.

The doctor says Lonergan’s actions saved Brad Fellhauer’s life.

The award was given to Lonergan at the Fraternal order of Police meeting Wednesday of this week.