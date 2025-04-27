Jax Police Using Cameras Big Time

The Jacksonville police department has been using a trailer around Jacksonville to help fight crime.

Police chief Doug Thompson says the trailer is being used to prevent crime before it happens.

Thompson says this is not an ordinary trailer.

He says it has multiple cameras that can be used close to the trailer, see 360-degrees, and from several angles.

Thompson says it was used most recently behind a few of the downtown bars on Sandy. He says people see the trailer, and behave.

He says the trailer will be used at the Morgan County fair again, and anywhere there is a large gathering.

Thompson says it is eye catching with the police department logos and flashing and strobe lights flashing.

Thompson says the department is also using drones. One was used in a traffic stop on the rural edge of Jacksonville earlier this week, and the subsequent search of a suspect to fled the scene. He says the suspect was found and arrested.

He says the department has three drones. One was used with Governor JB Pritzker’s appearance in downtown Jacksonville this past week.

