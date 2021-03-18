Jax Public Library Anxious for Normalcy

Jacksonville Public Library head Chris Ashmore can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and it’s not a train.

Ashmore has begun looking at life after COVID.

He says the library remains tightly controlled to prevent spread.

Ashmore says books are getting back into circulation quicker because there is no longer and extended period of book quarantine. He says masks and social distancing are still being exercised.

Ashmore is extending hours to 9 PM starting April 1st, and is hoping that a few summer programs will have relaxed rules once they move outside. He thinks the move back to normalcy may come sometime this summer.

Ashmore says the explorers club will hear from former Triopia teacher Ed Anderson on the monarch butterflies this Saturday at 11 AM. And, he says there is a zoom session on Motown Music-Music that Moved the World next Tuesday night at 6:30. Both are virtual and people can register at jaxpl.org.