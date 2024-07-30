Jax Public Library Hosting IDHS Recruitment Presentation on Wednesday

The Jacksonville Public Library will slow down its event schedule in the coming weeks. The library goes through a slightly idle time in preparation for the return to the school.

Head Librarian Jake Magnusson says the final major event of the summer will be a presentation by a state office this Wednesday: “We’re going to have the Illinois Department of Human Resources here for a program talking about applying for state jobs and things like that. It should be an interesting time and topic. It will be a little bit quiet here in the immediate future, but then, we will kind of ramp back up with our Music Under the Dome in September and several other things heading into the school year.”

IDHS Team members will be at the library on Wednesday starting from 1-2PM in the Meeting Room. The talk will cover topics such as how to apply for state jobs, creating a state profile, and other best practices for seeking employment or careers with the State of Illinois.

For more information about upcoming Fall programming at the library, visit jaxpl.org, find their Facebook page, or call 217-243-5435.