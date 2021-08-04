Jax Public Schools Foundation Asking For Masks Donations

The Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation needs immediate help in collecting new, cloth face masks for students this year.

On the heels of the announcement by Governor J.B. Pritzker today mandating universal indoor mask usage at all public and private schools, Amy Albers, Executive Director of the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation, issued a press release asking for help to collect masks for District 117 students prior to school starting in two weeks.

Albers says the district needs hundreds just to start the year. She has asked with anyone with the ability to sew cloth masks for students to contact Sue Fox at Times Square Sewing via email at timessquaresewing@mchsi.com or by phone 217-245-5445 to pick up material.

Albers asks if you can make a donation to purchase reusable masks, help cover material costs or to be used to purchase disposable masks, donations can be made at www.jsd117.org/foundation or checks mailed to the Foundation office at 211 W. State Street in Jacksonville. Albers says if you would like to purchase masks directly for students, donations can also be dropped off at the Jacksonville Schools Foundation offices.