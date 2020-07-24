Jax Rotary Club Parade To Roll in September

The Jacksonville Rotary Club has announced that it’s 4th of July of parade will now take place in September. The parade which was postponed due to COVID-19, has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 5th at 10AM and renamed the Independence Day Parade. This year’s theme will be Hometown Heroes, which will feature Jacksonville Area first responders and frontline healthcare workers.

Parade Committe Co-Chair Cathy Jo Littleton-Wahl says that the parade will have honorary marshals in Jacksonville Police Chief Adam Mefford and Jacksonville Fire Chief Doug Sills. Wahl also says that Chief Mefford has asked to have Ruth Linear to ride as an honorary special guest of the Police Department.

Wahl says that the Rotary has sent out mailers to past entrants registration forms in the snail mail. She says that forms can also be picked up at the Jacksonville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Office on East State Street, the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce on West Morton Avenue, and at the Jacksonville Municipal Building at 200 East Douglas. Wahl says that entry queries can also be submitted online at the Rotary’s Facebook page. Wahl says there are some major logistical changes this year: “We’ve completely changed where we stage. We are going to stage the parade at the Morgan County Fairground, so that’s going to give people a lot of space to bring their floats and vehicles in. In the same vein of parade entries, we will have no walkers – no shoulder-to-shoulder walking down the road together. The other major piece is that we have extended our route from the Fairgrounds on the west side of town to all the way to the east. We will go around the square and remain on State Street and we will disperse over near Our Saviour Catholic Church. For my friends in Jacksonville, there is no reason to have to stand close to each other unless its with your immediate household or family to watch this parade.”

Wahl also says there will be no candy thrown during the parade due to COVID concerns. Wahl says that they won’t judge any floats or parade entries this year, and that everyone should just come to enjoy the parade. Those looking for more information or to sign up also may call 217-883-1155.