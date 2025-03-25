Jax Rotary Wants Medical Supplier for Mexico

The Jacksonville Rotary Club has a project planned for next weekend designed to help those less fortunate south of the border.

Cathy Littleton Wahl says the Rotary Club will collect medical supplies this Saturday morning in the parking lot of Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church near Morton and Lincoln.

Wahl says the supplies will go to PA-HA Mobility Alliance.

They are looking for walkers, wheelchairs, compression socks, oximeters, braces, and anything else that might help someone in need of medical assistance.

Wahl says some people don’t know what to do with items after a loved one has passed on.

There will be a trailer stationed on the parking lot of Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church from 9 AM to 1 PM, and the equipment will be cleaned and sanitized before they are used.

Wahl has distributed pamphlets to churches in and out of Jacksonville, urging church goers and anyone else to help out.

She emphasizes that this is not a dumping ground for broken equipment. She says all equipment donated must be in working order.

