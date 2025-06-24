Jax School Bd Mtg

By Gary Scott on June 24, 2025 at 11:51am

The Jacksonville school board will meet early tonight for a budget hearing.

The public hearing on the new budget will start at 6 tonight in the board room at 211 West State.

Jacksonville school superintendent Steve Ptacek is keeping his fingers crossed that the state provides more money to school districts across the state than has been projected.

Patacek said last month this school district could be looking at a slight deficit for next fiscal year, which could turn around depending on what the state does.

Much of the regular meeting agenda contains routine items…such as approval of building handbooks, milk bids and setting breakfast and lunch prices for next year.

The board will consider bids for the Jacksonville High School lighting project, and members will be asked to approve an amended budget for this fiscal year.

The regular meeting is set to start at 7.