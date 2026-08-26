Jax School Board looks at School Boundaries

By Benjamin Cox on August 26, 2026 at 6:29am

The Jacksonville School District 117 Board of Education will meet Wednesday night, with a major focus on plans for a new student residential boundary serving the Murrayville and Woodson areas.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the District 117 administrative offices.

The board is scheduled to receive an update on Vision 117 Phase Four, which includes the proposed new Murrayville-Woodson student residential boundary for the district’s new school.

The boundary discussion is expected to be one of the more significant items on the agenda because it will determine which students in the area will attend the new Murrayville-Woodson school once it opens.

District 117’s last comprehensive elementary boundary adjustment was approved ahead of the 2018-2019 school year, following the renovation of South Jacksonville Elementary.

The board is also scheduled to consider an annexation agreement with the Village of Woodson connected to the new Murrayville-Woodson school.

Beyond the new school, the board will consider a School Maintenance Grant application for the Bowl project and several personnel and labor-related agreements.

Those include proposed raises for non-bargaining-unit staff and administrators for fiscal year 2027, as well as administrator contracts for the 2026-2027 school year.

The board will also consider a series of memorandums of understanding with the Jacksonville Education Association, including agreements covering supplemental pay for the agriculture teacher, an athletic director stipend and dean stipend at Jacksonville Middle School, bereavement leave, sign-on bonuses and hard-to-fill positions.

Additional agreements involving special education paraprofessionals and an early childhood paraprofessional are also on the agenda.

The board will consider a new contract with custodial and maintenance employees covering 2026 through 2028, along with agreements concerning bereavement leave, a retirement incentive, vacation scheduling and temporary substitute custodial work.