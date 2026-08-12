Jax School Budget Looks at Budget Tonight

By Gary Scott on August 12, 2026 at 7:11am

The Jacksonville school board meets in special session tonight to act on a new budget.

The board will meet at 5 PM at the school district office.

The only item on the agenda is a presentation of the fiscal year budget.

The school administration will present budget numbers for the coming year. The proposed budget will be posted, and a public hearing on the plan is scheduled for September 16th.

A budget deficit in the proposed plan is expected to run about $6-million in the red.

The school district plans to spend down cash reserves, and use revenue from the school sales tax to pay for construction bonds.