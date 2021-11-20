Jax School Superintendent Warns of Social Agenda Tied to State Funding

Jacksonville school superintendent Steve Ptacek is crossing his fingers, hoping the state does not tie some types of state financial aid to what he believes are mandates.
This could include a sex education bill, and training to prevent racism and treat trauma.
Ptacek says tying the aid to regulations and awarding school districts for falling in step, in effect creates a mandate.
He says the thought that school districts would be awarded for following a designed social agenda definitely would make this a mandate
Ptacek is very leery of what some might see as a social agenda.
Ptacek says it’s important to get out in front of this direction, and caution local lawmakers about the impact it would have on local education.