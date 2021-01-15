Jax Schools to get Shots for Staff early next month

Jacksonville school district 117 will set aside a day early next month to administer the COVID vaccination to teachers and staff.

Jacksonville school district 117 has been very successful in keeping students in the classroom. Jacksonville school superintendent Steve Ptacek says attendance figures have actually improved in the 2nd semester.

He and the staff are now preparing for a school wide vaccination program for staff.

Ptacek says a day has been set aside in the first week of February.

He says shots will be administered February 5th, and they are voluntary. He says it will easily take the full day, because of the time each shot takes. The second dose is administered 28 days later.

Ptacek raves about the job that the staff has done, and the support of the Morgan County health department, who is led by Dale Bainter.

Ptacek says other school districts of similar size and bigger, such as Rockford and Quincy, have been successful in limiting the on line learning component.

For the general public, the number to call for seniors 75 and older to schedule vaccinations is 217-479-1817.