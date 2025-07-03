Jax Symphony Orchestra Concert

By Gary Scott on July 3, 2025 at 10:50am

The Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra will do something it has never done tomorrow.

The Orchestra will seat itself and ready for a concert on the 4th at the Nichols Park Pavilion.

It will serve as a prelude to the fireworks display. The concert should begin about 8.

Director Garrett Allman says the performance list will be patriotic.

The music includes the national anthem, This is My Country, Fanfare for the Common Man, America the Beautiful, and Stars and Stripes Forever, among others.

Allman says it was not easy getting everyone together.

But, he was impressed with the cooperation and commitment.

Allman says a big plus is the air-conditioning at the pavilion.

He says speakers will be set up outside to broadcast the music, and doors will be open.

Allman says the concert is free, and all are invited.