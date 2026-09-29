Jax Takes Option on East Side Property

The Jacksonville city council tonight voted to take an option on a small parcel of property on the east edge of Jacksonville for a possible water tower.

The property is owned by Jaren Industries, and is part of the former AC Humko industrial site.

It is a two year option.

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard says the city is seriously looking at the site for water tower.

Ezard says the city has been fighting low water pressure for industries like Reynolds, and east side residents for years.

Ezard says engineers say the site is good hydraulically for a tower, and is located where three water mains come together. There is also a chance the project could be 90-percent funded by grants.

The council said yes to one more CC liquor license classification. Connor Meek is proposing a restaurant and speak easy on the east side of the square, at the former location of Green Haven. He hopes to have the Malabar/On Rice business open by the first of the year.

Jacksonville aldermen agreed to pursue a state grant that would help with the beautification of the area along West College west to the Jacksonville High School Bowl. The grant would help with sidewalks and street scapes. It’s a $4-point-3 million grant, of which the city must commit $1-point-4 million, either through other grants or other sources, if not out of the city coffers. This project would be for 2029.

Aldermen heard from seven speakers, voicing concerns about data centers and flock cameras. Many cited unsubstantiated reports coming from Facebook sources. There has not been a data center proposed and brought before the Jacksonville plan commission.