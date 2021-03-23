Jax Ward One Aldermanic Candidates

By Gary Scott on March 23, 2021 at 10:46am

Jacksonville voters head to the polls April 6th for a busy ballot of aldermanic and mayoral races.

There are five aldermanic races, and one mayoral challenge.

One of the races is in Ward One, where two newcomers are vying for the post. Robert Thomas and Darcella Speed are the two candidates on the ballot.

Thomas is concerned about the condition of the neighborhoods in Ward One, and thinks it’s time to start cleaning up the area. Thomas owns his home and business, both located in Ward One.

Thomas is owner and operator of DTE Technologies.

His opponent is Darcella Speed, who is a long time employee of Blue Cross Blue Chield.

Speed says she is concerned about the neighborhood blight in Ward One.

She says someone needs to step up and stay on the city to do what it can do to facilitate the clean up. Speed says this might be done through some volunteerism and dedication to the area.

Alderman Jeff Hopkins chose not to run again in Ward One.

The complete interviews for Speed and Thomas can be heard at wlds.com.