Jax Yoga Opening Second Location in Downtown Springfield

This report was conducted by WLDS News Intern Reporter Ben Hermes

Jax Yoga is set to expand to the state capital tomorrow.

The locally owned business out of Jacksonville is opening its second location in Springfield, located at 605 East Washington Street south of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and adjacent to the Old State Capitol.

This location will join Jacksonville as the only other permanent location, as satellite locations can be found in New Berlin and Petersburg

Jax Yoga owner Wendy Smith says there was a growing need for the second location: “A lot of our teacher trainees – we train yoga teachers – many of them come from Springfield. They have expressed kind of the need for a yoga studio downtown. There used to be one that was pretty well attended. It closed several years ago. We have kind of kept that in the back of our mind for the last couple of years and figured that when the time was right and the place was right, we would go for it. The time and place are right, so we are going to go for it.”

A grand opening event will be held at the new location tomorrow from 6-9pm. This will provide an opportunity for people to see the new space, meet the teachers and sign up for classes.

For additional information about the event, visit Jax Yoga on Facebook or their website.