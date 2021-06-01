JBS Beardstown Feels Effects of Weekend Cyber Attack

JBS in Beardstown has no kill floor production today as their company is reeling from a weekend cyber attack in Australia.

JBS has canceled multiple shifts across the U.S. And Canada today after the company was hit by a cyberattack over the weekend, according to unions and company social media posts.

Reuters reports the attack caused JBS’s Australian operations to shut down on Monday. The company, the world’s largest meatpacker, said it was working to resolve the incident.

In a released statement yesterday, the company said an organized cyber attack affected servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems. The United States Cattlemen’s Association, an industry group, said on Twitter that it had reports of JBS redirecting livestock haulers who arrived at plants and were to unload animals for processing.

According to JBS Beardstown’s Facebook, Cut floor, loin boning, ham boning, shipping, and maintenance shifts will all start at normal time today.