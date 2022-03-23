JBS In Beardstown Found In Compliance With Animal Treatment

JBS USA in Beardstown is in compliance with handling of animals.

The Cass County Star Gazette reports that the Beardstown pork producer took immediate steps to correct the mishandling of animals at their facility according to a report they received from the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to a statement attributed to Jackson Collier, a public affairs specialist for FSIS in Washington D.C., the inspection personnel with FSIS immediately acted to stop violations that were observed on April 6th of last year in which a hog was hit in its face with a driving aid.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, sought a criminal investigation into the incidents during the first week in March after non-compliance reports were published to the FSIS’s website.

According to Collier, corrective actions both in writing and in plant processes have been taken at JBS that have been deemed acceptable. JBS USA has not issued a public comment about the incidents in question.