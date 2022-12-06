JBS USA Acquires Bushnell, IL-Based TriOak Foods

By Benjamin Cox on December 6, 2022 at 9:17am

A global pork producer with local ties has purchased some local assets.

JBS USA has reached an agreement to acquire some assets of a McDonough County pork and grain producer. The Journal Courier reports that JBS has come to an agreement with Bushnell-based TriOak Foods.

Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, but JBS said in the press release that agricultural real estate assets in Iowa are not included in the sale. JBS says that TriOaks has been in a long-standing relationship with JBS USA serving as the exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017.

TriOak Foods has been a family-operated business in pork production, grain merchandising and fertilizer marketing since 1951.

Marty Dooley, JBS USA Pork President said in the release that the deal will ensure consistent supply to JBS’s Ottumwa, Iowa, and Beardstown, Illinois, pork production facilities.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.