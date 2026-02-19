JCA Abandons Illinois Theatre Purchase

The owner of the Illinois Theatre yesterday posted on the internet that the Jacksonville Center for the Arts has terminated its purchase option for the theatre building.

Jeff Eisentraut said he was notified Monday by the JCA.

Eisentraut says he has spent the past six months updating technology, deep cleaning and hiring next staff. He says he has hired one of the company’s top managers at the Jacksonville location.

He says his company will continue to offer movies at the Illinois theatre location for the foreseeable future.

He says he will continue to maintain the $5 price for movies every night. Eisentraut says he will continue to offer private theatre rental for parties.

The JCA offered a press release on Monday of this week, and asked the media to hold it until Friday. The release indicates the JCA failed to raise its targeted goal of $8-point-8 million to repurpose the Illinois Theatre Building into the multi purpose media center.