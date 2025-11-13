JCA Extends Option to buy the Illinois Theatre

By Gary Scott on November 13, 2025 at 4:27pm

Organizers of the campaign to buy a downtown Jacksonville theatre to use as a center for the arts report positive community support.

The Jacksonville Center for the Arts is attempting to raise $8-point-8 million to buy the Illinois Theater and use it as a multi purpose venue.

One of the board members is attorney Larry Kuster.

Kuster says the response so far has the board excited about the possibilities.

Kuster says it’s a show of confidence and commitment from the community.

The JCA has an option to buy the theatre building that was due to expire by the end of the year.

But, Kuster says the progress in fundraising has prompted an extension of that deadline.

The deadline has been extended to February 16th of next year. He says this will allow fundraising to continue over the next three months.

Kuster says those interested in helping in the campaign can email JCA at jaxarts.contact@gmail.com.