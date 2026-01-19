JCA Opens Illinois Theatre Doors Tonight

By Gary Scott on January 19, 2026 at 10:37am

Illinois Theatre opens its doors in downtown Jacksonville tonight to give the public a look see as to what a new Jacksonville Center for the Arts might be.

The open house conducted by the JCA begins at 6.

One of the JCA members, Pam Martin says the campaign to raise over 8 and a half million dollars for the work is at about 25 percent right now.

The final goal is $8.8 million. The JCA needs $350-thousand to buy the building. She says the rest will go toward renovation.

Martin says tours of the building will be offered, completed with drawings from the architect.

Jamie Cosgriff will show the public what it could look like.

There is an option to buy the building that expires in about a month. That’s based on the $8-point-8 million goal.

The JCA hopes to buy the building by mid May.