JCA Project Endorsed by Jax Main Street

By Gary Scott on December 2, 2025 at 6:00am

Supporters of a downtown civic center in Jacksonville have received a big boost with the endorsement by a downtown business group.

Jacksonville Main Street’s board of trustees has voted in support of the Jacksonville Center for the Arts quest to buy the Illinois Theatre Building at the northeast corner of the square.

JCA board member Larry Kuster says the endorsement is significant, because it shows support from a downtown group that can benefit from the project.

JCA is attempting to raise about 8 point 8 million dollars to re-purpose and rejuvenate the building. Kuster says the interest has caused the JCA to extend it’s option to buy the building through February 16th of next year.

Kuster says the JCA has seen an uptick in the interest.

He hopes that interest converts into real dollars committed to the project.

Jacksonville Main Street board president John Rohn says the historic downtown district offers an atmosphere ripe for arts and entertainment, and Main Street fully supports renovating older buildings for new uses