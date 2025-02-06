JCH Healthcare Announces Leadership Transition

An area healthcare group has announced it is currently searching nationwide for its new chief executive.

The Jersey County Journal reports that JCH Healthcare’s Board has announced that current CEO Beth King is stepping down from the position next week, and she will be continuing her career in finance elsewhere.

King has been with JCH for the past 11 years, including the last 5 years as its CEO. King’s last day is reported to be on Friday, February 14th.

JCH Board leadership announced that the current Chief Operating Officer Kevin Goss has been acting as interim CEO for JCH since February 1st, and will continue in that capacity while the board conducts a nationwide search for it’s next permanent CEO.

JCH Healthcare governs Jerseyville Community Hospital as well as clinics in Roodhouse, Carrollton, and Hardin.